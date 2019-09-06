Two arrested after drugs found inside vehicle

Two wanted suspects were arrested after being contacted inside a vehicle while parked outside an apartment complex.

LPD said on Thursday around 7:45 p.m., officers approached a vehicle in the 5500 Block of Salt Valley View.

The passenger in the vehicle, Garret Blythe, 34, was identified by officers as someone with outstanding warrants.

When officers approached, Blythe ran from the vehicle but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

The driver of the vehicle, Jordan Blythe, 30, was also contacted by officers.

During a search of the car, 2.3 grams of suspected meth, syringes, and other paraphernalia were found.

Jordan Blythe was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver, and Garret Blythe was lodged for obstruction and on his outstanding warrants.

