Two arrested after knife, suspected meth found in truck

Lincoln Police arrested two people after suspected meth and a 12-inch knife was found during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

LPD said around 5:45 p.m., officers stopped a pickup near 21st and O Street for not using a turn signal.

Chad Renker, 36, and Kristi Jindra, 35, were contacted in the vehicle, LPD said.

According to police, Renker, a convicted felon, had a 12-inch knife with a 7-inch blade.

.5 grams of suspected meth and syringes were also found in the vehicle.

Renker was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon, while Jindra was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.