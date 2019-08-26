Two arrested after task force serves search warrant

A drug task force arrested two people on multiple charges after a search warrant was served at a home in Lincoln on Friday.

Lincoln Police said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Task Force served a search warrant at 3233 T Street.

The two residents of the home, Tracy Abrams, 47, and Amanda Abrams, 26, were both taken into custody.

Inside the home, 5.8 grams of marijuana, suspected meth, hydrocodone pills, a handgun, and multiple calibers of ammunition were found.

Amanda Abram had ecstasy pills that were found when she was brought to jail.

Both were convicted felons and were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, and child abuse.

The couple’s 11-month old child was turned over to DHHS.

