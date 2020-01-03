Two arrested after attempting to steal from Family Dollar

Drugs were found after officers responded to two people trying to steal gel pens, brass padlocks, and transparent tape from a Family Dollar in Lincoln.

LPD said officers were called to the scene of Family Dollar near 2400 N Street on Jan. 1 for two people concealing items in the store.

When officers arrived, Heidi Berg was seen emptying her purse into the shopping cart, while Scottie Hodtwalker ran from the area.

Hodtwalker was eventually located and taken into custody after a short struggle.

Hodtwalker was found to be in possession of meth, as well as stolen brass padlocks, gel pens, and transparent tape, among other items.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, as well as three outstanding warrants.

Berg was also taken into custody by LPD.

