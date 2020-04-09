Two arrested following drug bust at Red Roof Inn in Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested two men after meth and pills were found during a drug bust at the Red Roof Inn.

Officers were called to the hotel, at 3939 N. 26th Street, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reported William Schippert, 40, of Lincoln, was in a 2008 Pontiac G6. Officers determined Schippert’s license was revoked and the plates on the vehicle were fake.

While on the scene, officers said Schippert and a woman in the car, as well as two people from another vehicle, ran into the hotel.

When Schippert was arrested in the hotel, officers found 10.7 grams of meth, self-sealing bags, a digital scale, and a pipe on him.

Police identified one of the men who ran from the other vehicle as Kristian Hespen, 40, of Lincoln. Officers found Hespen hiding in the hotel’s vending machine area.

Near Hespen, officers found 12.2 grams of meth, one gram of unknown powder, and a baggie with 14 hydrocodone pills, 13 oxycodone pills, 10 alprazolam pills, and 4 morphine pills. Officers also found more than $400 in cash and a digital scale with residue on it.