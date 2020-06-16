Two arrested following pursuit west of Lincoln

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that began with the report of a dangerous driver near Lincoln.

NSP received a report of an eastbound Infiniti G37 driving recklessly near mile marker 388 on Interstate 80, west of Lincoln at around 7:40 p.m. Monday. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle near mile marker 394 and observed it speeding. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, exiting I-80 and continuing eastbound on West O Street at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle turned north on NW 27th street and eventually traveled toward the Air Park area. As the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public.

Additional troopers continued to search the area for the vehicle, which was located on Highway 34 near NW 105th street a short time later. The vehicle again fled, and troopers initiated another pursuit. The vehicle traveled to the area of Holdrege and County Road 210, where the driver lost control. The vehicle came to rest in a field and the two occupants fled on foot.

After a short search of the area, both subjects were apprehended without further incident. The driver, 19-year-old Mohammed Al-Kazahy of Lincoln, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. The passenger, an 18-year-old male, was arrested for resisting arrest. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.