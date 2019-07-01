Two arrested for attempted robbery at Lincoln hotel

Lincoln Police arrested two people in connection to an attempted robbery at a hotel near the airport.

LPD said on June 28 around 11 p.m., a 36-year-old man reported he was in a hotel room by the airport with his girlfriend when 32-year-old Joshua Torres and Jessica Overton, 25, knocked on the door.

The victim told police his girlfriend opened the door and Torres and Overton entered the room and pressed a gun against his head.

The suspects reportedly struck him in the face with the gun and knocked him unconscious for a short period of time.

According to the victim, the suspects were demanding he pay the money he owed them.

Torres allegedly took the victim to an ATM where he showed the suspect he did not have any money in his account, and they both returned to the hotel.

The victim was able to call 911 and the two suspects left the hotel room.

After an investigation, on June 30th, Torres and Overton were taken into custody.

Both were arrested for attempted robbery.

