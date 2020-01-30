Two arrested for burglarizing neighbor's apartment

Lincoln Police arrested two people who stole $1,100 worth of items from their neighbor’s apartment when he was out of town, saying they believed he moved out.

LPD said the 36-year-old victim told officers he was working out of town for two weeks and when he returned on Wednesday, he found his apartment had been burglarized.

He then saw that his bed, TV, dishes, pots and pans, and microwave, were in his neighbor’s apartment

His neighbors, Melissa Combs, 57, and Bobby Wiley, 55, told police they thought the man had moved out.

The victim said he is unsure if he left his door open, and while some of the items have been accounted for, some are still missing.

Combs and Wiley were both arrested for burglary.