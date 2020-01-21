Two arrested for drugs, firearm violations

Two people were arrested after they were called in for sitting at a gas pump too long and were found to be in possession of drugs and an illegal firearm.

Lincoln Police said on Friday around 6 p.m., officers were sent to Casey’s at 1445 S 17th Street on a suspicious vehicle who had been sitting at a gas pump for a while.

Officers walked up to the 1998 Chevy S10 pickup, and smelled marijuana, LPD said.

Police located 16.5 grams of pot, suspected meth residue in the purse of a passenger, and a .9 MM firearms stuck under the driver’s seat.

Samuel Alvarez, 38, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of marijuana. Kaylee Aguilar, 31, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.