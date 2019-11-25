Police catch two responsible for trespassing, theft

Two people were cited after they were seen going through a pile of stolen items from a home and proceeding to run from police.

LPD said on Friday around 5 a.m., officers were sent to the 2000 Block of South 18th Street on a report of a trespass.

People called the police saying two people were trying to get into a house, and officers found Gabriel Sterling, 33, and Cherly Otoole, 61, going through a pile of things that appeared to have been stolen from the home.

When officers arrived, the suspects ran, and Otoole was located hiding under a pile of leaves.

Sterling was chased for several blocks, and when officers found him, he resisted arrest.

A TASER was deployed but it was ineffective.

Eventually, he was taken into custody and arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking.

Otoole was cited and released for criminal trespassing.

