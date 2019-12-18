Two arrested for stealing catalytic converters

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people who were in possession of stolen catalytic converters.

LSO said Jeffery Smith, 39, and Eric Escalera, 31, were contacted on Monday near S 25th and Princeton Road in Lancaster County.

A farmer in the area noticed suspicious vehicles in the area and wrote down license plate numbers, and decided to confront the two suspects.

The farmer eventually decided to call the police after an interaction with the two. Deputies arrived and found multiple catalytic converters as well as a Sawzall on the two suspects.

The two were arrested for trespassing and theft of motor vehicle accessories.

