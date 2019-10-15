Two arrested in Fairbury Tuesday on drug, weapons charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested two people for illegal drug possession and other charges on Tuesday morning.

Deputies served a search warrant on the residence at 1115 A St. in Fairbury just after 7 a.m.

The two residents were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The male subject was further charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon.

The residents are identified as 59-year-old Ronald Litrell and 58-year-old Robin Erichsen. They were both out on bond for similar charges from a search warrant served on the same property six months prior.

Both are currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail. The matter remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed.