Two arrested in connection to Lincoln murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting death of a Lincoln woman on July 24.

Rubin Thomas, 28, and Jesse Foster 21 were arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of Audrea Craig, 34.

According to Lincoln Police, Craig’s murder and the shooting and killing of Martae Green, who was dropped off at Bryan West hospital shortly after Craig was shot, are connected.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said video surveillance showed Green was one of the multiple men who forced their way into the home near 26th and South streets.

Police said Craig was armed and shot Green.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, including one outside the home, police said.

In documents obtained by 10/11, investigators say Craig was selling marijuana and kept the profits in her bedroom closet.

Investigators asked that Craig's five children, who were all in the home at the time of the shooting, be placed in protective custody.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correction records, Foster was on parole.

Both Foster and Thomas had criminal records.

