Two cases of COVID-19 identified in Washington County

The Three Rivers Public Health Department confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 in Washington County. A man and woman in their 60s were confirmed on Monday, March 23, 2020 and they are travel related.

The Washington County residents have been self-isolating at home since March 18, 2020. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations and are considered low risk.

-Family Fare. 238 8th Street, Blair, NE. Sunday, March 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

-DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. 1434 316th Ln., Missouri Valley, IA. Monday March 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms - a fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat, or who develop symptoms, are asked to contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling. Individuals are asked to notify any potential exposure to a confirmed case of novel coronavirus. It is asked that individuals call ahead before going to a medical provider or emergency room.