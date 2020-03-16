Two championship rings stolen Husker volleyball player

Lincoln Police are searching for stolen Nebraska volleyball championship rings after they were stolen from a Husker athlete’s home.

LPD said on Friday, officers responded to the 2000 Block of North 28th Street on a report of a belated burglary from the home of Jzanasia “Jazz” Sweet.

Sweet, a Husker volleyball player, said two championship rings, sunglasses and a GoPro camera were stolen, resulting in a loss of over $1,000.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

