Two cited for DUI after argument on O Street

Lincoln Police cited two people for DUI, one of which was a third offense aggravated charge, after both were seen driving the same vehicle at separate times.

LPD said around 2 a.m., an officer saw Jordan Ragland, 24, driving a GMC Envoy on O Street near 14th Street.

Ragland stopped in the middle of the road, police said, reached over and opened the passenger side door, and began arguing with Maresa Kennedy, 24, who was standing on the sidewalk.

LPD said Kennedy showed obvious signs of alcohol impairment and laid down on the sidewalk.

Eventually, Kennedy entered the driver’s seat of the car and Ragland moved to the passenger’s seat.

The officer initiated a stop, and Ragland was arrested for third offense aggravated DUI, and Kennedy was cited for DUI and driving under suspension.

Ragland had a BAC of .172 while Kennedy had a BAC of .099.

