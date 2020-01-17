Two cited for having 101 pounds of pot

Authorities cited two people after 101 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lincoln on Thursday.

LPD said around 9:30 a.m., an officer stopped a 2019 Chevy Impala near Exit 399.

Police said the driver and passenger told two different stories about their travel, and the officer felt there was something criminal taking place.

A police K9 indicated there were drugs in the car, and the officer found four black bags with a total of 101 pounds of pot. $1,500 in cash was also found.

Valissa Lewis, 36, from California, and Lakeisha Hopkins, 40, from Nevada, were cited with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Police said they cannot currently lodge suspects on marijuana charges, so the two were fingerprinted, given a ticket, and released.