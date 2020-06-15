Two course options for Fall 2020 semester at Bryan College of Health Sciences

On Monday, the Provost with Bryan College of Health Sciences shared that they are making plans for how next year will look.

The Fall Semester starts on August 24 and educators said there are no plans to change the academic calendar, however they are coming up with two plans on how classes will take place.

The first option is teaching most lecture courses remotely with a few exceptions. All clinicals and labs will resume in a face-to-face format.

The second option is having most lecture courses in a face-to-face format, but that decision is dependent on gathering size limitations set by state leaders.

"In the event that we are able to and to hold most classes face to face in the fall, we will be dividing courses into multiple sections to accommodate smaller group sizes. We are already working on this and if we do make this decision, student class schedules will be adjusted automatically by our records and registration team," said Kelsi Anderson, Provost of Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Registration guides will be posted next week for students and a final decision on courses will be made by August 1.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 11,326 people have been tested, of those 1,479 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 322 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 11 COVID-19 patients. We're told seven of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said five of those patients are on ventilators, five patients are in the ICU, one is in the Progressive Care Unit, and five are in the General Care Unit.

As more businesses re-open and people participate in protests, leaders with Bryan Health stress the continued use of face coverings, washing of hands, avoiding large crowds and social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.