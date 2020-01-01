Two dead, officer injured after New Year's Eve shooting in Omaha

Gunfire broke out Tuesday night at Evans Tower in Omaha.

Wednesday morning, police confirmed a man and woman are dead and an Omaha Police Officer is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at the apartment building near 24th and Evans in Omaha.

According to OPD, two police officers encountered a man in the hallway of the apartment building. Shortly after that encounter, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the man who opened fire on officers was killed. A woman also died at the scene but police have not said how she died or what connection she has to the man.

The officer is being treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound and is expected to be okay.