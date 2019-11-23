Two dogs die in house fire

The Malcolm Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire near the southeast corner of 1st and Lincoln Street on Saturday.

The call came in at around 12:30 p.m. First responders confirmed there was fire showing on the east side of the house.

The fire was contained to the first floor. Nobody was inside the home when the fire happened, however two dogs were inside upstairs. Both dogs died in the fire.

Damages are currently being evaluated, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.