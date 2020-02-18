Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash in south Omaha

Omaha Police said two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 75 early Tuesday morning.

According to Omaha Police, the crash was caused by a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 75 around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred near L Street in south Omaha.

Police confirmed two people were killed. According to OPD, there was one adult occupant in each vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Highway 75 were closed for several hours but reopened around 6:30 a.m.