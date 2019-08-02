Two escape Kearney YRTC overnight

Posted:

Kearney, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teens have escaped from the Kearney YRTC overnight Friday.

According to the BuffaloWatch alert system, 2 black males escaped from the center Friday around 1:00 a.m.

They were last seen heading southbound from the facility and were wearing green shirts and black shorts.

Read the original version of this article at www.ksnblocal4.com.

 