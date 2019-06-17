UPDATE: Escaped YRTC suspects taken into custody

UPDATE: The two YRTC suspects were located and were taken into custody by the Keanrey Police Department Monday afternoon.

Police are looking for two males that have escaped the YRTC in Kearney on Monday.

According to the Buffalo Watch alert system, one escapee was described as a 6' tall black male with curly hair and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The second escapee was described as a 6' tall while male who was also wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The alert of the escape was sent out shortly after 12:00 p.m.