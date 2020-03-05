Escapee and accomplice captured in Iowa

Stanton County sheriff's department sent out a press release on the capture of two fugitives in Iowa.

Fugitives Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson were arrested about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. They were taken into custody in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday by a U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities.

Murphree and Pederson are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed.

The stolen vehicle taken by Murphree after his escape on Sunday from the Thurston County jail was also recovered earlier this morning in a residential area in Norfolk.