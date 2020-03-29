Two hospitalized in North Platte with COVID-19

Two Lincoln County people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Platte. Public health officials say a man in his 90s and woman in her 80s are at Great Plains Health. There are now five confirmed cases in Lincoln County.

West Central District Health Department Executive Director, Shannon Vanderheiden, confirms both tested positive for COVID-19. She says they are aggressively investigating how both were exposed to the Coronavirus.

Vanderheiden says, “All of us have a role to play in this response. It’s critical that we continue to work together and focus on social distancing, self-isolation when ill and quarantining with high risk exposure to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

Health officials want to remind people that if you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please immediately self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local health department.

