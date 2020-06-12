Two-hour standoff on I-80 leads to arrest

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man on numerous charges following a situation on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., NSP received a report from a motorist that an eastbound Dodge Charger was driving erratically near mile marker 153, between Paxton and Sutherland. The motorist also reported that the driver of the Charger had pointed a handgun in his direction as the Charger passed.

Troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle near mile marker 170, west of North Platte. A trooper performed a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply with commands given by the trooper. Additional troopers arrived on scene to assist and Interstate 80 was closed for eastbound traffic, out of caution for the public.

After more than two hours of speaking with the driver of the vehicle, NSP negotiators were able to get the driver to exit his vehicle voluntarily. He was then taken into custody without further incident. Troopers then searched the vehicle and located a handgun, a rifle, and approximately two pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Mario Brown, 49, of Grants, New Mexico, was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, obstructing a peace officer, and disobeying a lawful order. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. Brown was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

