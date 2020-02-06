Two juveniles arrested after gunshots fired in Lincoln

A 16-year-old has been arrested after firing a gun at a vehicle during an altercation in Lincoln last week.

LPD said around 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, officers were called to the 1900 Block of E Street on a report of gunshots.

Witnesses told police they saw multiple vehicles flee from the area after hearing the shots.

After analyzing video and forensic evidence, police identified the two people involved.

LPD said the situation started with an altercation between juveniles, and a 16-year-old male fired his gun at another vehicle after trying to get those inside the car to fight him.

The juvenile was arrested for the discharge of a firearm near an occupied vehicle. He was also arrested for use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The driver of the car, a 15-year-old, was also arrested for attempting and abetting the discharge of a firearm near an occupied vehicle.

Both were arrested on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Youth Services Center in Lincoln.