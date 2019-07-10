Two killed in deadly crash in Crete

Two people have been killed after what appears to be a head-on collision in Crete, Neb., according to the Crete Police Department.

The crash was reported at Highway 33 & West Tower Lane at 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday. That's near the entrance to Walmart on the northeast side of town.

The car was traveling west and a pickup truck was heading east, according to Crete Police. Police say the Nebraska State Patrol is heading up the investigation.

The victims in the car were deceased when authorities arrived. At this time no other victim information is available, pending family notification.

