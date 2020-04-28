Two lives saved within four hours by LPD officers administering Narcan

Lincoln police officers saved two people within four hours this week by administering the drug Narcan.

On Monday around 11 a.m., first responders were called to the parking lot near Oak Lake park after someone reported a man slumped over in the driver's side of the car.

Officers found a 47-year old-man who was unresponsive. LPD said when they tried waking the man, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

LPD said responding officers saw narcotics and drug paraphernalia. While officers spoke with the man about what was happening, they said the man lost consciousness.

A dose of Narcan was administered and the man was taken to the hospital where he regained consciousness.

Police said Narcan saved this man's life. Officers are still investigating and no charges have been filed.

Hours later on Monday, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overdose near 16th and E Streets.

LPD said they found a 31-year-old woman unconscious and without a pulse. The person who called 911 told first responders this was an overdose.

Officers administered Narcan and performed CPR for several minutes and the woman regained consciousnesses.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported the woman to the hospital.

Officers found drug paraphernalia and are continuing to investigate, however no charges have been filed.