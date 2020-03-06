Two men arrested after fight Thursday night

Lincoln Police arrested two people after a fight took place near 13th and Washington streets on Thursday.

LPD said around 5:30 p.m., the victim said two men arrived and initiated a fight. The victim told police the two suspects were known to him.

The victim said Javani Rodriguez, 22, and Adan Salazar, 22, began assaulting him and that Rodriguez had a knife in his hand.

Police said the victim was able to successfully remove the knife but did sustain minor lacerations to the hand. He did not need to go to the hospital.

Officers contacted Salazar and Rodriguez and took both of them into custody.

Salazar was arrested for second-degree assault, and Rodriguez was arrested for use of a weapon to commit a felony.