Two men arrested during traffic stop for suspected meth

A man locked himself in a car to avoid arrest on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police Department officers spotted a car which matched the description of a suspicious vehicle around 3 a.m. An officer was following the vehicle when the driver ran a red light at Fremont and 70th Street. The driver pulled into a driveway a few blocks away.

According to LPD, the officer then made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Dylan Phelps, and the front seat passenger, 31-year-old Noel Mendoza. The officer observed a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle and detained Phelps.

Mendoza locked the car doors, the windows were heavily tinted and difficult to see through. A second officer soon arrived and directed Mendoza out of the vehicle. Mendoza complied and was found to have a firearm in his waistband.

Officers found that Mendoza had stuffed the glass pipe between the seat and the console of the car to conceal it.

Phelps was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Mendoza was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.