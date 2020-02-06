Two men burglarize Lincoln convenience store Thursday morning

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at D&K Stop and Shop on Thursday morning that resulted in a loss of over $1,500.

LPD said around 1:30 a.m., an employee for the store, located at 2441 N. 48th Street, was notified that a security alarm went off.

When the employee responded, they saw the front glass door was shattered, and a vape display case was also broken.

Several items were taken, police said, resulting in a loss of $1,685.

Damage is estimated at $350.

Police said two men were responsible, and both were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.

