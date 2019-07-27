Two men missing at the Diversion Damn near Guide Rock

Two men are reported as missing after they went fishing at the Diversion Dam near Guide Rock on Friday.

Webster County Sheriff's office responded when they received a call on the incident at around 3:30 p.m. The two men were fishing and went underwater after being pulled by an undertow.

A third male individual was rescued and taken to the hospital.

A search for the two missing men began Friday and lasted until late Friday evening. The search was then suspended and began again Saturday morning.

The search was conducted by the Guide Rock Fire and Rescue, the Dive Team from Hebron and Deshler, the Webster County Sheriff''s office, Nebraska Games and Parks and Red Cloud Fire and Rescue.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

