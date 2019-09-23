Two men run from stolen truck after crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash which occurred near 20th and South Street on Monday. The crash happened at around 6:52 p.m. at 1960 Prospect St.

Witnesses said that a truck took a corner too fast before it crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its side. According to witnesses, two men got out the truck and ran. One of the witnesses tried running after the men, but both got away.

According to officials, the truck was reported stolen Monday morning. This incident is still under investigation.