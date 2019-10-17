Two men seriously hurt in shooting in Colfax County

In the early evening hours of Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Colfax County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Schuyler Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting that took place at a home north of Highway 30 in Colfax County, Nebraska.

Schuyler Police Officers responded to a 911 call from the Emergency Room entrance of the CHI Hospital in Schuyler.

When officers arrived they observed that a Ford F-150 pickup had been driven onto the curb of the hospital property and came to rest approximately two feet from the Emergency Room entrance.

Officers located two men, whose names are being withheld pending further investigation. Both men had sustained wounds that appeared to be inflicted by a shotgun.

Both men were transferred to a trauma unit for further medical care. While their injuries were serious, both men are expected to survive.

Colfax County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in rural Colfax County from a woman who said that she heard gunshots at her house.

Officers located a scene where several shots had been fired from multiple weapons.

Several experts from the Nebraska State Patrol are assisting the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.