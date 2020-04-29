Two more COVID-19 cases, and a second COVID-19 related death in Lincoln County

The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) announced two more cases of the Coronavirus, and a second death in their district in Lincoln County, Tuesday.

Of the two new cases, one is a woman in her 40s, and the other is a man in his 30s. Both are self-isolating at home.

Plus, the WCDHD is sad to report that a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and suffered serious underlying health conditions, has become the second COVID-19 related death in Lincoln County.

“Our sincerest sympathies goes out to the family,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, Executive Director of WCDHD.

To date, the WCDHD has tested 551 individuals in Lincoln County for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Of the 551 tested, 22 have been positive. Five are travel-related, six are community spread, nine are due to close contact, and two are under investigation.

Sixteen of these cases have recovered, four are self-isolating, and there have been two deaths. All twenty-two cases are within Lincoln County.

The DHHS map will reflect these updates soon. Stay informed of new cases by visiting our website at https://wcdhd.org/

