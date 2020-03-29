Two more COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that two more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln were reported today, bringing the community’s total to six. Both new cases are related to travel.

LLCHD is now investigating these new cases:

A woman in her 20s returned from Mexico March 17 and self-quarantined. She developed symptoms March 19. LLCHD said her close contacts are also self-quarantined, and none have symptoms at this time.

A woman in her 80s traveled to New Orleans March 6 and embarked on a seven-day cruise. She returned March 16, and both she and a family member in the same household self-quarantined. She developed symptoms March 18. LLCHD said she had no close contacts with others in the community.

The fourth case, reported late Friday afternoon, is a man in his 30s who had traveled to Colorado March 6 through 8. He became symptomatic March 12. LLCHD continues to investigate the case but said none of his identified contacts have symptoms at this time.

LLCHD is now monitoring 120 individuals due to their travel history or exposures. Lancaster County reports 228 negative tests and six positives with 16 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and two deaths.

The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30. The briefing will be aired live on LNKTV, the City government access channel. The briefings may also be viewed on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010.