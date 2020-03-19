Two more COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County

Health officials identify two more people in Lincoln County with COVID-19 which adds up to three total cases in the region. West Central District Health Department, Executive Director, Shannon Vanderheiden, still says the Coronavirus is not-community spread.

This brings the total to three confirmed positive cases in Lincoln County. The cases do not indicate community-spread at this time.

Through a press release, Vanderheiden says a woman in her 40s who traveled in Colorado she became ill. She is currently self-isolating at home.

Vanderheiden says a Lincoln County case is a man in his 20s was in close contact with an person who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

West Central District Health Department is investigating who may be in close contact with these two cases.

“Our focus right now is to complete the contact investigations and to protect the health of the community,” Vanderheiden, “We want to continue to remind everyone that the best way to stop the spread of this virus is to stay at home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Public health officials would like to remind everyone that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local health department.

