Two more COVID-19 cases in Lincoln brings total to 59

Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln on Wednesday, bringing the total in Lancaster County to 59.

40 of those cases are community spread, health officials say.

The new cases are individuals in their 20s and 60s.

Health officials in Lancaster County are now monitoring 63 individuals and one death has been reported, along with 1,804 negative tests and 59 positives. 11 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 20 deaths.