Two more dead of COVID-19 in Hall County, numbers spike

Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports two COVID-19 related deaths today, one male and one female. Both were in their 70’s and from a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County.

We express sympathy to the families of these individuals.

Additionally, we report a total of 140 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. today. Merrick County has 2 cases, Hamilton County has 9, and Hall County has 129. The total number includes 35 new lab-confirmed cases today.

We are at a critical point now that will last through the next few weeks. How we get through this time frame is up to each of us working individually and together as a community. Unless you are a “critical infrastructure employee”, stay home.