Two motorcyclists injured after serious crash on Cornhusker Hwy

Two motorcyclists were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, after another motorcycle crash in Lincoln.

Police citations against the truck driver involved are pending as they believe alcohol was a factor.

Lincoln Police were called to the scene at Cornhusker Highway and Yolande just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a pickup was turning from an access road onto Cornhusker.

One of the motorcyclists avoided the pickup, crashed and sustained non life-threatening injuries. The second motorcycle collided with the truck and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LPD said both riders were wearing helmets.

Cornhusker was closed for more than four hours, but is back open as of Thursday morning.