Two motorcyclists injured after serious crash on Cornhusker Hwy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two motorcyclists were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, after another motorcycle crash in Lincoln.
Police citations against the truck driver involved are pending as they believe alcohol was a factor.
Lincoln Police were called to the scene at Cornhusker Highway and Yolande just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a pickup was turning from an access road onto Cornhusker.
One of the motorcyclists avoided the pickup, crashed and sustained non life-threatening injuries. The second motorcycle collided with the truck and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LPD said both riders were wearing helmets.
Cornhusker was closed for more than four hours, but is back open as of Thursday morning.