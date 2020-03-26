Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sarpy County

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Health

Department’s jurisdiction, bringing the total number of cases in the department’s jurisdiction to ten. There are eight in Sarpy County and two in Cass County.

Both of these individuals are Sarpy County residents.

Contact investigations are underway and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, with assistance from DHHS, said it is rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

