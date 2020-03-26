Two new COVID-19 cases in Central Nebraska

There are two new cases of COVID-19 somewhere in Hall, Hamilton or Merrick counties.

The Central District Health department, based in Grand Island, covers the three counties. In a statement released late Thursday, it reported two new positive cases of COVID-19. Their initial statement provided no information about the people who contracted the disease, their address, when the disease may have been contracted, or whether it was travel related or community spread.

Local4 will be following the story and will update it when new information is available.

Here is the statement provided Thursday by the District:

"Central District Health Department reports two positive COVID-19 cases in the Central District (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties). More information will be forthcoming as available.

As we continue to address COVID-19 in our community, we remind you of our community goals: 1) To slow the transmission of COVID-19 and, 2) To protect in particular individuals at increased risk for severe illness, including older adults and persons of any age with underlying health issues as well as Healthcare and critical infrastructure workers.

We wish to remind everyone that individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of community strategies for managing COVID-19. Anderson states, “We have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time. We will continue to work with local providers in testing others who report symptoms.

Our efforts continue focusing on:

• Providing and updating information for individuals and families to empower their prevention actions.

• Empowering businesses, schools, and community organizations to implement recommended actions, particularly in ways that protect persons at increased risk of severe illness.

• Focusing on settings that provide critical infrastructure or services to individuals at increased risk of severe illness.

• Minimizing disruptions to daily life to the extent possible."