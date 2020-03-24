Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern Nebraska

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19. A female in her 90s in Washington County and a female in her 50s in Saunders County.

Three Rivers Public Health immediately initiated the contact investigation and will have more information for the community as soon as it becomes available. Both individuals are in self-isolation and are under observation.

Individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms - a fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat, or who develop symptoms, are asked to contact their health care provider and tell them how they are feeling. Individuals are asked to notify any potential exposure to a confirmed case of novel coronavirus. It is asked that individuals call ahead before going to a medical provider or emergency room.