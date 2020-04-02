Two new cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County

Two new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were identified in Buffalo County. One is a direct contact of a previous case. The investigation for the second case is ongoing at this time. This brings the district total of 11 cases broken down as follows: 8 in Buffalo County, 1 in Kearney County, 1 in Gosper County, and 1 in Dawson County.

Two Rivers Public Health Department has enacted Directed Health Measures in addition to the state Directed Health Measures on all seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps) in the district starting April 2nd with this continuing until May 11th to protect the health of the district.

The additional Directed Health Measures include requirements where a minimum social distance of six feet between attendees at gatherings must be maintained. This requirement includes (but is not limited to) beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy offices, and other businesses in the beauty service industry.

Directed Health Measures require restaurants and bars to close dining areas immediately and move to take out service, delivery, and/or curbside services only until further notice. In accordance with these measures, schools are directed to operate without students in the buildings, but allows school staff to continue working within the building. These directed health measures do not apply to daycares per executive order, which can be found on Governor Ricketts’ website.

The Health Department is continuously evaluating the potential pathways for COVID-19 transmission throughout our communities. Should implementation of additional public health measures be deemed necessary, the public will be notified immediately.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

