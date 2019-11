Two new stores have opened their doors in Gateway Mall.

According to a spokesperson for Gateway Mall, Triple Blessed Boutique and Lincoln Formal Rental opened inside the mall on Friday, November 22.

Triple Blessed Boutique, out of Broken Bow, Nebraska, is a clothing store offering a variety of styles.

Lincoln Formal Rental is a dress rental shop that will be located near Dick’s Sporting Goods and David’s Bridal in the mall.