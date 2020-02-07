Two people die after house fire in Sioux City

Two people are dead after a house fire in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday morning.

According to Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph, crews were called to a home on the 1000 Block of W. 1st Street around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Aesoph said people from the main floor were outside the home, but occupants of a rented basement level were still inside.

After several searches, crews found three victims in the basement who were taken to MercyOne Medical Center in critical condition.

Two were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The third person remains in critical condition.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.