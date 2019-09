Three people were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision on Monday. The collision took place at 84th and Highway 2 at around 3:23 p.m.

According to Lincoln police, a vehicle ran a red light and collided with another vehicle. Two older individuals, a male and female, were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. A man in his 40s was also taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.