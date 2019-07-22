Two people injured in Omaha apartment fire

Two people were injured Monday morning during an apartment fire in the Benson area of Omaha.

Fire crews were dispatched to the St. James Apartment Manor at 61st and Spencer just after midnight. They were able to get the fire within minutes.

During a search of the building, crews found a woman unconscious and suffering from burns in a back bedroom of the apartment where the fire originated. A second person was pulled for an apartment above the fire. Neither victim suffered from injuries that appear to be life threatening.

Fire investigators say food left burning on the stove started the fire.

There was heavy smoke and heat damage in the originating apartment. The rest of the building appeared to have smoke and/or water damage.