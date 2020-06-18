Two people save 90-year-old man from burning car in his driveway

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says two people saved a 90-year-old man from a burning car in his driveway.

On Wednesday around 6:15 p.m., LSO said a two people traveling down Wittstruck Road near 96th Street in Southeast Lincoln, noticed a car was on fire.

LSO said they saw flames coming out of the engine and an elderly man in the driver's seat.

Deputies said the two people jumped out of their cars, got the seat belt off the elderly man and pulled him from the car to safety.

Bennett Fire and Rescue responded and believe the fire was caused by a mechanical issue.

LSO said the 90-year-old man told first responders that he was driving to the end of his driveway to get the mail but his car stalled.

When he tried to drive back and restart the engine, the car caught on fire.

LSO said the two people who saved the man are from Lincoln.